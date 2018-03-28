The Stella Cinema's Line-Up For Easter Weekend Looks Unreal

The long Easter weekend is almost upon us and with the weather looking a little bit ropey, it seems like the perfect opportunity to flake out in front of a movie.

If you haven't caught a flick at the revamped Stella Cinema in Rathmines yet then its line-up for this weekend is sure to tempt you. Not that you need much tempting with the comfy seats, fancy decor and cocktail bar on site.

Get a load of this collection of screenings over the course of Easter weekend featuring both classics from the past and new favourites that have just been released.

For information on how to get tickets click here.

Friday March 30

Casablanca - 3.30pm

Isle Of Dogs - 6.30pm, 9.15pm

Unsane - 11.55pm

Saturday March 31

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? - 9.45am

Hot Fuzz - 12.30pm

Isle Of Dogs - 3.30pm, 6.15pm

Unsane - 9pm

Blues Brothers - 11.55pm

Sunday April 1

Hop - 10am

Good Will Hunting - 12.30pm

Isle Of Dogs - 3.30pm, 6.15pm

Unsane - 9pm

Dirty Harry - 11.55pm

Monday April 2

Annie - 9.30am

Goldfinger - 12.15pm

Isle Of Dogs - 3pm, 5.30pm

Unsane - 8pm

READ NEXT: This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here