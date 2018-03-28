The Stella Cinema's Line-Up For Easter Weekend Looks Unreal
From old classics to new releases...
The long Easter weekend is almost upon us and with the weather looking a little bit ropey, it seems like the perfect opportunity to flake out in front of a movie.
If you haven't caught a flick at the revamped Stella Cinema in Rathmines yet then its line-up for this weekend is sure to tempt you. Not that you need much tempting with the comfy seats, fancy decor and cocktail bar on site.
Get a load of this collection of screenings over the course of Easter weekend featuring both classics from the past and new favourites that have just been released.
Friday March 30
Casablanca - 3.30pm
Isle Of Dogs - 6.30pm, 9.15pm
Unsane - 11.55pm
Saturday March 31
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? - 9.45am
Hot Fuzz - 12.30pm
Isle Of Dogs - 3.30pm, 6.15pm
Unsane - 9pm
Blues Brothers - 11.55pm
Sunday April 1
Hop - 10am
Good Will Hunting - 12.30pm
Isle Of Dogs - 3.30pm, 6.15pm
Unsane - 9pm
Dirty Harry - 11.55pm
Monday April 2
Annie - 9.30am
Goldfinger - 12.15pm
Isle Of Dogs - 3pm, 5.30pm
Unsane - 8pm
