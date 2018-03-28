The Stella Cinema's Line-Up For Easter Weekend Looks Unreal

What's On!

From old classics to new releases...

The long Easter weekend is almost upon us and with the weather looking a little bit ropey, it seems like the perfect opportunity to flake out in front of a movie.

If you haven't caught a flick at the revamped Stella Cinema in Rathmines yet then its line-up for this weekend is sure to tempt you. Not that you need much tempting with the comfy seats, fancy decor and cocktail bar on site. 

Get a load of this collection of screenings over the course of Easter weekend featuring both classics from the past and new favourites that have just been released. 

Friday March 30 

Casablanca - 3.30pm

Isle Of Dogs - 6.30pm, 9.15pm 

Unsane - 11.55pm 

Saturday March 31

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? - 9.45am

Hot Fuzz - 12.30pm 

Isle Of Dogs - 3.30pm, 6.15pm 

Unsane - 9pm 

Blues Brothers - 11.55pm 

Sunday April 1 

Hop - 10am

Good Will Hunting - 12.30pm 

Isle Of Dogs - 3.30pm, 6.15pm 

Unsane - 9pm 

Dirty Harry - 11.55pm 

Monday April 2 

Annie - 9.30am 

Goldfinger - 12.15pm

Isle Of Dogs - 3pm, 5.30pm 

Unsane - 8pm 

