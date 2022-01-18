The Wiley Fox is hosting a nostalgic hip-hop brunch this Saturday

By Katy Thornton

January 18, 2022 at 12:06pm

If you love some old school hip-hop and RnB, then The Wiley Fox is the place to be for brunch this Saturday.

Feeling a bit nostalgic at the moment? Not ready to face 2022? No matter, The Wiley Fox on Eden Quay has just the event to take your mind off things: The Wiley Brunch. Nueve presents The Wiley Brunch on Saturday 22nd that includes unreal classic RnB, bottomless drinks, and a stellar food menu. Sounds like the ideal Saturday afternoon in the midst of an otherwise long and boring January.

Music will be covered by DJ Uncle Lui, with a special guest appearance from Tara Kumar.

The Wiley Brunch takes place between 1pm and 5pm, with a focus on still having fun amid current hospitality restrictions. Their signature cocktail, "The Life of Wiley", will be bottomless between 2pm and 3pm.

The brunch menu comes as always from Bosh Burger and includes samosas, avocado toast, skewers, spring rolls, vegan sliders, as well as three different kinds of crostini.

Tickets are bound to sell out fast, so if you're interested, you can book your place for The Wiley Brunch HERE.

