There's An Exciting Brunch Event Launching In Roberta's This Weekend

Hint: It involves cocktails

Pjimage 26

Do you know what's even better than brunch? 

We know what you're thinking... "nothing is better than brunch". Well, as a matter of fact, there is and it's called a brunch experience. This is like brunches better, hotter cousin - Brunch 2.0, if you will.

Starting this Saturday 31st March and continuing on every Saturday and Sunday, Ketel One Vodka and Roberta's will be teaming up to create a brilliant brunch event. 

The event will include a deeeee-lish brunch (of course) and a selection of vodka based cocktails including Ketel One and Soda, Espresso Martinis and their iconic Bloody Mary.

Screen Shot 2018 03 26 At 16 05 40

You'll even get to try out some quirky and very intriguing flavours of Bloody Mary like cucumber & spinach, carrot & ginger and beetroot and to put your own twist on them. 

The brunch menu includes all the classics, Eggs Benedict (tasty AF), French toast and a fresh fruit bowl. There's such a buzz around the venue while you dig into your meal and you'll also learn a lot about the Dutch Vodka brand - Well worth checking out.

Img 9614
Img 9617

This fab event is a deadly way of adding a little excitement to your weekend brunch plans. 

You can book your place by clicking here.

Happy brunchin'!

