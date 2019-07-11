There Will Be An Outdoor Screening Of ‘The Goonies’ In Dublin Later This Month

The 80s was a golden era for adventure comedies and top of the pile for many was The Goonies.

Since its release in the summer of 1985, The Richard Donner-directed film has achieved cult status among international audiences and time has definitely not reduced its appeal.

If you’re a fan of the film and were too young (or not alive enough) to catch it on the big screen then Happenings will give you the opportunity to put that right later this month. Millpond Park in Balbriggan will be the venue as movie lovers gather on the grass on a (hopefully) warm summer’s evening.

It will all take place on Saturday July 27 with tickets available from the following link. Take note that it’s an alcohol-free event and tickets are expected to sell out fast.