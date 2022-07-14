There's a Crisp Festival coming to Dublin this month

It's as if the crisp industry sensed what a bad way we were all in after Fizzy Cola Tayto-gate and decided we needed a little pick me up.
Calling all crisp fans - those who sprinkle a few on the side of every sandwich, those who can't live without a pack the morning after a heavy night, those who absolutely LIVE for the exotic crisp selection on holidays. Your day has finally come.
Hosted by Eatyard, Dublin's inaugural Crisp Fest kicks off next weekend promising a three-day homage to crisp flavours old and new along with an exciting line up of events including but not limited to:
- Crisp Tasting
- Crisp Eating Contests
- Blind Crisp Taste Tests
- Johnnie Onion Ring Challenges
- DIY crisp sandwich building with judging panel
- "Bottomless Crunch" (three cocktails and all the crisps you can eat)
The stuff of dreams, to be perfectly honest.
Crisp Fest takes place next weekend, 22nd - 24th July at Eatyard's home in the Bernard Shaw courtyard in Drumcondra. Tickets are priced at €12 and guarantee you fast entry, two cocktails and a packet of crisps of your choosing.
Cop yourself a ticket to the crisp show HERE.
Header image via Instagram/eatyard
