There's a Crisp Festival coming to Dublin this month

It's as if the crisp industry sensed what a bad way we were all in after Fizzy Cola Tayto-gate and decided we needed a little pick me up.

Calling all crisp fans - those who sprinkle a few on the side of every sandwich, those who can't live without a pack the morning after a heavy night, those who absolutely LIVE for the exotic crisp selection on holidays. Your day has finally come.

Hosted by Eatyard, Dublin's inaugural Crisp Fest kicks off next weekend promising a three-day homage to crisp flavours old and new along with an exciting line up of events including but not limited to:

Crisp Tasting

Crisp Eating Contests

Blind Crisp Taste Tests

Johnnie Onion Ring Challenges

DIY crisp sandwich building with judging panel

"Bottomless Crunch" (three cocktails and all the crisps you can eat)

The stuff of dreams, to be perfectly honest.

Advertisement

Crisp Fest takes place next weekend, 22nd - 24th July at Eatyard's home in the Bernard Shaw courtyard in Drumcondra. Tickets are priced at €12 and guarantee you fast entry, two cocktails and a packet of crisps of your choosing.

Cop yourself a ticket to the crisp show HERE.

Header image via Instagram/eatyard

Advertisement

READ NEXT: 'It takes a village' Drop Dead Twice begin GoFundMe following fire