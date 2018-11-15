Food and Drink What's On

There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed

Time to jazz up your day!

Screen Shot 2018 12 28 At 10 21 17

If there's two things in this life that bring me pure joy it's food and music.

If you're the same there is a deadly latin jazz brunch event on that you won't want to miss.

You'll find this spectacular event in the Tram Café.

The quirky cafe at Wolfe Tone Square will be hosting performances of Jazz, Soul, Latin and Bossa Nova Standards from 2-4.30pm this afternoon.

This sounds like the dream.

The intimate venue provides for the perfect setting for such festivities.

Brazilian duo Brazilica will be playing a tune or two to get you in the mood for your food.

The best part is admission is FREE !

With tasty food, delicious wine, jazzy music and a unique venue - you'd be mad not to!

Bookings are welcomed for parties of four or more - to book call 083 881 4167.

Header image: the_tram_cafe

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

