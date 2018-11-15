There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed

Time to jazz up your day!

If there's two things in this life that bring me pure joy it's food and music.

If you're the same there is a deadly latin jazz brunch event on that you won't want to miss.

You'll find this spectacular event in the Tram Café.

The quirky cafe at Wolfe Tone Square will be hosting performances of Jazz, Soul, Latin and Bossa Nova Standards from 2-4.30pm this afternoon.

This sounds like the dream.

The intimate venue provides for the perfect setting for such festivities.

Brazilian duo Brazilica will be playing a tune or two to get you in the mood for your food.

The best part is admission is FREE !

With tasty food, delicious wine, jazzy music and a unique venue - you'd be mad not to!

Bookings are welcomed for parties of four or more - to book call 083 881 4167.

Header image: the_tram_cafe

