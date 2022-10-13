There's a new Eco Art Festival taking place at IMMA this month, here's what you can expect

The latest immersive event from IMMA will highlight the relationship between the environment, art, architecture and construction.

Looking for your art and culture fix in Dublin this month? A brand new festival is coming to IMMA this October, examining sustainability and the environment from an entirely new perspective.

Earth Rising, IMMA’s new Eco Art Festival, takes place from Friday 21 until Sunday 23 October, celebrating people, place and planet through some immersive artworks and sustainable structures.

Presenting over 70 contributors, artist commissions, talks and workshops, alongside an incredible live music line-up and some tasty food stalls, the event will see eco artists, practitioners and activists from all over Ireland unite, creating an eco-friendly discussion that invites visitors to participate, experiment and innovate.

At the centre of the exhibition is Éirigh, a site-specific pavilion created as part of the Built to Disappear project. Eirigh is a gathering space that uses environmentally conscious materials and assembly techniques, to highlight the relationship between the environment, art and architecture. It's constructed using willow stems, which can be locally grown and biodegrade back into the environment, offering visitors a contemplative and reflective space to consider the realities of climate change.

Around the IMMA campus, there'll be loads of insightful expert-led talks and workshops taking place throughout the festival. Architects, storytellers, biologists, performers, designers, musicians and film makers will come together to explore eco creativity through various workshops, talks and events. Key note talks include Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino, author, consultant and entrepreneur who is building the Low Carbon Design Institute and Lucy Jones, author of Losing Eden, Why Our Minds Need the Wild, in what's sure to be a unique insight into the topic of sustainability.

Of course, there's also some incredible artist commissions lined up for this unique event, including Kind Words Can Never Die, a stunning new installation created by artist Navine G. Dossos for the IMMA Courtyard, and Y O U N G F O S S I L, an immersive sonic installation by Em’kal Eyongakpa. Top that all off with some eclectic live music performances and delicious food stalls and it's sure to be a fun weekend for every age group.

Book your free ticket for Earth Rising on imma.ie