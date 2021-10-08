There's a new food market coming to Dún Laoghaire!

By Katy Thornton

October 8, 2021 at 12:15pm

There's a new food market coming to Dún Laoghaire!

Now there's even more options for dining when in Dún Laoghaire

The Dún Laoghaire County Council announced today that on Fridays there would be a new food market. This will add to the plethora of cafés and restaurants already in this area. The market is set to open in Myrtle Square, and will be open every Friday from 12-3.

Those in the area can expect a BBQ stand that will serve burgers and sausages, perfect for a Friday feeling worthy lunch. If you have a sweet tooth, or just can't survive without an afternoon caffeine fix, there will also be a stand for churros and coffees.

Just another reason that makes Dún Laoghaire the perfect spot to spend an afternoon.

Header image via Instagram/dlrcoco.ie

