There's a secret menu launching at this Dublin dumpling restaurant

By Katy Thornton

September 29, 2021 at 9:51am

This new menu is around for a limited time only

For the next 12 weeks, Little Dumpling Restaurant in Smithfield will be working off a secret menu. They have a new team of dim sum chefs onboard to prepare this amazing spread and everything is super affordable too. We are perhaps most intrigued by the beef porridge and the black bean chicken feet. We also love the sound of the pan-fried cuttlefish cakes, the prawn rice noodle rolls, and the steamed mooli cakes.

Little Dumpling restaurant opens 12-9 Sunday to Thursday and 12-10 on Fridays and Saturdays.

What item are you most excited to try from the secret menu?

Header image via Instagram/littledumplingrestaurant1

