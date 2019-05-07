There’s Going To Be A Free Screening Of Love Island With Cocktails And Nibbles In Dublin

د . إAEDSRر . س

Love Island Season is within arms reach and we cannot wait to see what singles arrive at the villas 2019.

It’s one of the most talked about shows around and I’m guessing this year will be no different. Usually, June is a party month but last year whenever I attended an event everyone would leave by 8.30pm so that they could be home in time to watch it live.

The first episode will be airing on June 3rd and there will be a free screening in The Loft, 4 Dame Lane.

The event will be hosted by door-to-door luggage shipping company, My Baggage; the event is free to attend but spots are limited to
100 people.

The event promises to recreate Villa vibes with island-inspired with cocktails, nibbles,
goodie bags and banter from 7:30pm. The episode will be aired on not one, not two but
three massive projector screens at 9:00pm meaning you can get a full glimpse of the first
members of the new cast as they arrive to the villa.

Managing director of My Baggage, Paul Stewart, said:

“With the final countdown on for Love Island to return to our screens this summer, we wanted to create a special experience for
Irish fans to get excited about.”

 

This sounds like one event you won’t want to mug off.

To be in with a chance to attend the event click here. 

