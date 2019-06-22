د . إAEDSRر . س

These Are The Stage Times For Lana Del Rey At Malahide Castle Today

Lana Del Rey has landed in Dublin and we know that because she’s already posted videos on her Insta stories.

The Venice Bitch singer is here to perform at Malahide Castle later tonight as part of a series of gigs which saw George Ezra wow crowds at the venue last night.

Himself will be a tough act to follow but Lana’s sure to do herself justice when she takes to the stage at 9pm this evening. Before that, supporting acts Tomino (7.40pm) and Kojaque (6.30pm) are sure to get the crowd nice and warmed up.

Forecasters suggest the weather will be decent for most of the day so make the most of it if you’re heading down, folks.

