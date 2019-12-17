These drink and draw events will make for a great alternative Christmas night out

Raising a glass around Christmastime is nothing new but this year it might be nice to do so in an alternative environment to the pub or your living room.

Drink & Draw Ireland is bringing a new pop-up venue to Dublin which will allow you to enjoy some alternative Christmas nights out with friends while getting your creative juices flowing. The Arts Bar Dublin is a bring your own beer/wine venue where visitors will be able to paint a canvas with their own alcohol in tow.

Located at Krust Bakery on George's Street, there will be eight events across the festive season starting with 'Starry Night Over Dublin' on Saturday, December 21. Here, instructors will guide budding artists as they paint, you've guessed it, a starry night over Dublin.

The next event will take place on St. Stephen's Night under the theme of 'Bad Santa', followed by 'Wild Peacock' on December 27, 'Paint The Dublin Skyline' on December 28, 'Mad Hatters Party' on December 29, and 'Basquiat Night' on December 30.

The series will wrap up next month with a Ha'Penny Bridge Industry Night on January 14 and 'Neon Nude Life Drawing' on January 22.

Speaking about the events, Drink & Draw's Diarmuid McCleary said "At Christmas time people get bored of going to the pub night after night. We wanted to create a space where you can relax, meet old friends and create something. We’ve taken the idea of the traditional art class and flipped it 360 degrees. You can win weird prizes, meet new people, singalong to cheesy music and take your masterpiece home”

It all has the makings of a Christmas night out you'll remember for years to come. More information on the events can be found here.