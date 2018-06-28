This Cool HipHop Brunch Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of The Month

Summer is the best time to party.

With the sun out, I always crave a drink in hand, no matter what time of day it is.

So picture this, the sun, deadly tunes, drinks and brunch.

Ticking all of the boxes?

There will be a deadly Hip Hop and House BBQ Brunch taking place in the Odeon on July 28th.

The afternoon will include some of the freshest Hip Hop and Grime tracks and the tastiest food.

A post shared by The Odeon (@odeondublin) on Jun 28, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

There will be bottomless Mimosas on offer from 12-1:30 and of course some yummy grub from 12-3.

There'll be DJs on deck to keep your toes tapping all day long.

YAAASSS.

This is the third instalment of this event run by Chickennwaffles and its set to be bigger and better than ever.

Tickets cost €27.61 and you can get them by clicking here.

Header image: @theodeon

READ MORE: One Of Our Fave Burger Joints Has Released A Brunch Burger And We CAN'T DEAL

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here