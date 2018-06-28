Food and Drink What's On

This Cool HipHop Brunch Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of The Month

Bottomless Mimosas? Yes pls.

Screen Shot 2018 07 06 At 09 27 06

Summer is the best time to party.

With the sun out, I always crave a drink in hand, no matter what time of day it is.

So picture this, the sun, deadly tunes, drinks and brunch.

Ticking all of the boxes?

There will be a deadly Hip Hop and House BBQ Brunch taking place in the Odeon on July 28th.

The afternoon will include some of the freshest Hip Hop and Grime tracks and the tastiest food.

A post shared by The Odeon (@odeondublin) on

There will be bottomless Mimosas on offer from 12-1:30 and of course some yummy grub from 12-3.

There'll be DJs on deck to keep your toes tapping all day long.

YAAASSS.

This is the third instalment of this event run by Chickennwaffles and its set to be bigger and better than ever.

Tickets cost €27.61 and you can get them by clicking here.

Header image: @theodeon

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

