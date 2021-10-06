This Dublin donut place is providing treats for all kids in costume!

By Katy Thornton

October 6, 2021 at 12:15pm

Share:
This Dublin donut place is providing treats for all kids in costume!

Who says you can't celebrate Halloween for all of October? It's called spooky season after all

I Scream Donut in Inchicore Dublin 8 is rewarding all kids in costume with a free goodie bag! Their set up is the perfect mix of cosy for those chilly days, and spooky to embrace Halloween.

I Scream Donut opens Monday to Sunday from 12.15-8.30pm. They are experts in dessert and all things sweet, so their goodie bags are bound to be insane. So if you're looking for somewhere to celebrate Halloween with your kids ahead of schedule, make your way to I Scream Donut. As the name would suggest, they also do amazing ice cream donut combos.

Now all we need is an adult equivalent!

Header image via Instagram/iscreamdonut

READ ON: Bottomless Nights are on at Thunder Cut Alley

Share:

Latest articles

There's a pop-up record fair happening in the Liberties this weekend

Check out this stunning limited edition tiramisu croissant

Petition to save Merchant's Arch hits over 20,000 signatures

Bottomless Nights are on at Thunder Cut Alley

You may also love

Bottomless Nights are on at Thunder Cut Alley

There's a Harry Potter art camp happening for the little witches and wizards in your life

Studio Minti is back with another vintage pop up next week!

It's officially October, here's a list of spooktastic Halloween events happening this month

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.