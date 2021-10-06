This Dublin donut place is providing treats for all kids in costume!

Who says you can't celebrate Halloween for all of October? It's called spooky season after all

I Scream Donut in Inchicore Dublin 8 is rewarding all kids in costume with a free goodie bag! Their set up is the perfect mix of cosy for those chilly days, and spooky to embrace Halloween.

I Scream Donut opens Monday to Sunday from 12.15-8.30pm. They are experts in dessert and all things sweet, so their goodie bags are bound to be insane. So if you're looking for somewhere to celebrate Halloween with your kids ahead of schedule, make your way to I Scream Donut. As the name would suggest, they also do amazing ice cream donut combos.

Now all we need is an adult equivalent!

Header image via Instagram/iscreamdonut

READ ON: Bottomless Nights are on at Thunder Cut Alley