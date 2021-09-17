This Dublin pizza place is embracing Oktoberfest this year!

By Katy Thornton

September 17, 2021 at 4:06pm

This Dublin pizza place is embracing Oktoberfest this year!

They are branching out from pizza and embracing Oktoberfest!

That's right! For 20 nights, Oktoberfest is coming to Fired Up Pizza, located in Goatstown. Fired Up became hugely successful over the course of the pandemic, serving takeaway pizzas and drinks beside The Goat Pub. Now they're trying their hand at bringing traditional German food to the people of Dublin to celebrate Oktoberfest!

On Thursdays-Sundays between the 30th September and the 31st October, Fired Up will run their own Oktoberfest event, full of German beer, music, and delicious food!

You can check out their website for more info. Booking is advised, so don't delay if you're dying to go!

