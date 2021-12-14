This Dundrum farm is welcoming its very own Christmas Market this weekend

By Katy Thornton

December 14, 2021 at 10:17am

Share:

Airfield Estate launched their Christmas Market last Friday, and they're back for more festive fun this weekend!

Everyone loves a Christmas Market. With restrictions on indoor dining and entertainment, outdoor activities are the winner for Christmas cheer this year. Airfield Estate had their first Christmas Market of the season last week, and they're back this weekend for more. Entry is absolutely free, and there's a ton of Irish owned and local businesses set up for your browsing pleasure.

Some of these businesses include SKIN Ireland and The Wild Cottage Company, as well as food businesses like The Scarlett Olive, Kilmullen Farm, as well as Airfield's very own produce!

The Airfield Christmas Market takes place between 9am and 2.30pm. You can check it out on Friday 17th December, Saturday 18th December, and Thursday 23rd December. It takes place in the lower car park at Airfield.

Header image via Instagram/airfieldestate

READ ON: REVIEW: Here's the run down on Six by Nico, Dublin's newest restaurant experience

Share:

Latest articles

You can now shop in person for your fave Weekl.ie bits

11 places to preorder your Christmas Dinner from

THE WINEDOWN: Lively Scottish hospitality meets French haute cuisine in Dublin 2

REVIEW: Here's the run down on Six by Nico, Dublin's newest restaurant experience

You may also love

Escape from Wonderland at this themed Temple Bar Escape Room!

5 gigs to get tickets to this weekend

5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

Dexter actor Michael C. Hall is in a synth band, and they're coming to Workman's next month

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.