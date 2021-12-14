This Dundrum farm is welcoming its very own Christmas Market this weekend

Airfield Estate launched their Christmas Market last Friday, and they're back for more festive fun this weekend!

Everyone loves a Christmas Market. With restrictions on indoor dining and entertainment, outdoor activities are the winner for Christmas cheer this year. Airfield Estate had their first Christmas Market of the season last week, and they're back this weekend for more. Entry is absolutely free, and there's a ton of Irish owned and local businesses set up for your browsing pleasure.

Some of these businesses include SKIN Ireland and The Wild Cottage Company, as well as food businesses like The Scarlett Olive, Kilmullen Farm, as well as Airfield's very own produce!

The Airfield Christmas Market takes place between 9am and 2.30pm. You can check it out on Friday 17th December, Saturday 18th December, and Thursday 23rd December. It takes place in the lower car park at Airfield.

Header image via Instagram/airfieldestate

