This Free Family Festival Is Taking Place This Predicted-Scorcher Of A Weekend

Highs of 18-19 degrees are set to shine over Dublin this weekend to launch the festival season. So the kids are dying to get out and about and so are you but you’re stuck for ideas? We got you. Battle Of The Bay will take place on Dollymount Strand this weekend, 25-26 May. This free family festival is back for its annual beach jaunt and what a time for it.

What started out with only 50 attendees, the highly anticipated family orientated event now has over 50,000 guests expected over the weekend. Now in its 13th year, this event promises to deliver the usual fun, entertainment and aerial acrobatics, kite surfers and a little something for the whole family to enjoy. Sure a day at the beach is always a winner.