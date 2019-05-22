This Free Family Festival Is Taking Place This Predicted-Scorcher Of A Weekend
Highs of 18-19 degrees are set to shine over Dublin this weekend to launch the festival season.
So the kids are dying to get out and about and so are you but you’re stuck for ideas? We got you.
Battle Of The Bay will take place on Dollymount Strand this weekend, 25-26 May.
This free family festival is back for its annual beach jaunt and what a time for it.
What started out with only 50 attendees, the highly anticipated family orientated event now has over 50,000 guests expected over the weekend.
Now in its 13th year, this event promises to deliver the usual fun, entertainment and aerial acrobatics, kite surfers and a little something for the whole family to enjoy.
Sure a day at the beach is always a winner.
The best kite surfers from Ireland and the world will descend on the shore to showcase their spectacular skills and gravity defying moves as they skim the water surface and compete for the coveted King or Queen of the Bay crown.
On dry land there will be all the usual entertainment with live music across three stages from bands and DJs, a beach market selling everything from vintage clothes to vinyl records, Arts & Crafts, jewellery, Farmers Market Food Village.
For the little ones there will be a Kids Zone with fairground rides, Big Wheel, fitness classes and amazing sand sculptures by Daniel Doyle.
This year sees a new introduction, the “Brazilian Beach Village” with loads of activities including capoeira and samba classes, for all ages.
Sounds like great craic altogether.