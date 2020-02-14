Close

  • This is where Supergrass will be hanging out before their Dublin show on Saturday

By James Fenton

February 14, 2020 at 10:33am

Supergrass are in Dublin this weekend to play two shows at the Olympia and fans will get a chance to see them up close at Tower Records on Dawson Street.

It's now over a quarter of a century since Supergrass burst onto the indie scene with catchy numbers such as Caught By The Fuzz, Going Out and Alright, the last of which will be known to many as the 'We Are Young' song...

The lads were a major part of the Britpop movement of the mid-90s and famously supported Oasis at their Lansdowne Road show in 2000.

They're back in the city to play the Olympia Theatre tonight and tomorrow and ahead of their Saturday gig they'll be signing copies of their album The Strange Ones: 1994-1998 at Tower Records on Dawson Street. Gaz, Danny, Mick and Rob will be in-store between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday afternoon for one hour only and there will be a strict 'first come first serve' policy in place.

Supergrass were one of the most popular bands to come out of the UK in the 90s, winning the Mercury Prize for Best Album (I Should Coco) in 1995 and a Brit Award for Best Breakthrough Act in 1996.

They followed up their early success with a string of hits around the turn of the Millennium such as Moving, Mary, Grace and the radio station marketing department's dream known as Pumping On Your Stereo.

Unfortunately, the two shows at the Olympia this weekend are listed as sold out but you can at least have a gawk at the boys on Dawson Street tomorrow if that's what you're into.

