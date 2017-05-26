This Is Your Dublin Spring Bucket List For 2018

This should be enough to fill up the next few weekends...

It may not seem like it sometimes but Dublin does get some decent weather around spring time.

Whenever the sun decides to show its face, there's no better time to be in the capital. It hasn't quite hit the sweaty weather stage but it's still warm enough to carry your jumper around under your arm for at least an hour or two.

Here are some of the best ways to spend a spring afternoon in Dublin.

Stroll around Airfield Estate

Dublin's only working farm that is open to the public. There's always plenty going on for people of all ages and you can even host private events. More information here.

A post shared by Airfield Estate (@airfieldestate) on Mar 30, 2018 at 1:01am PDT

Go kayaking around Dalkey Island

Hit the open water and take in one of Dublin's most picturesque locations. Kayaking.ie will sort you out.

Visit the Irish Museum Of Modern Art

There aren't many greater pleasures in the capital than wandering the grounds of IMMA on a sunny day. Easily accessible by getting the Luas to Heuston Station or the 145, 79 or 79a bus from Aston Quay.

A post shared by Irish Museum of Modern Art (@immaireland) on May 26, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Have a drink at The Pav

Take it back to your college days by looking out over the pristine grounds of Trinity College with a cold drink.

(pic credit: The Pavillion Bar on Facebook)

Attend a League Of Ireland fixture

Turn off the TV and go check out live sport in its purest form right here on your doorstep.

Whether it's Bohs at Dalymount Park, Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium, St. Pats in Inchicore or Shelbourne in Drumcondra, the atmosphere is always electric.

It's what spring Friday nights are made for.

Get the boat from Dún Laoghaire to Howth

With sailings seven days a week, this is the perfect group activity when the sun is out. More information here.

Play tennis at Eamonn Ceannt Park

Grab a mate, get a couple of rackets on the cheap and head down to this Kimmage public space on a weekend afternoon.

The courts are free of charge and even if you're shite it's great exercise and always good craic.

Explore the Phoenix Park

Sure you've been there have you explored it? Forget the zoo and the Pope's Cross and get lost in the nooks and crannies of Europe's largest enclosed park.

Grab a bike to make getting around a bit easier.

