This isn't a drill: The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming back to Dublin this year

The holidays are coming.

Yes, the Coca-Cola Christmas is back this year and are giving fans of the fizzy drink a chance to enjoy the first-ever Coca-Cola Real Magic Christmas Experience.

Taking place in Dublin's RDS from the 8th to the 10th of December, it will then travel up to Belfast’s Titanic Quarter from the 15th until the 17th of December.

Coca-Cola is now inviting anyone and everyone to join them at the festival, and the best part? It's completely free of charge.

Anyone planning to take their little ones or make a girl's night out of it can book slots from 2.00pm - 5.00pm and 6.30pm - 9.30pm through the Coca-Cola Eventbrite.

If you do manage to make plans to go, you'll be able to enjoy a can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Coca-Cola Original Taste as well as having an exclusive family Christmas photo taken with the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck.

As well as this, there will be a range of delicious seasonal snacks will be available to purchase from food vendors on-site as the company has pledged to donate a percentage of the value of each meal to their charity partners FoodCloud (ROI) and FareShare (NI).

Each of the food vendors will have bespoke Coca-Cola Christmas gifts at each event, including Irish-made Christmas cards, ornaments and wreaths among other handmade goods.

The vendors appearing at the event in Dublin include Howrad Studios and FlowerPOP while in Belfast, Little Heart Belfast and The Flower Room Belfast will make an appearance.

Giving you even more of an experience, guests will also be serenaded by classic Christmas songs for a bit of live entertainment.

When it comes to food at the event, the iconic Currabinny food truck run by Coca-Cola brand ambassadors James Kavanagh and William Murray to sweet treats and savoury bites

Aisling Wilde, Frontline Activation Country Lead, Coca-Cola Ireland said: “Real Magic at Christmas takes place when we connect with one another. The past 12 months have made life uncertain for many across Ireland, but what we do know for sure is that Christmas Always Finds Its Way no matter what shape it may take.

"At Christmas, everyone always comes around a table to connect and eat delicious food together– with a tasty Coca-Cola bringing Real Magic to your meal. We can’t wait to start spreading the Christmas spirit across the island of Ireland with the Coca-Cola Real Magic Christmas Experience.

"We’re also excited to help support talented local producers to be able to sell their goods at the two locations, with the festival bringing a sprinkling of real magic to consumers. In addition to this, it is important that we also reinforce our commitment to working towards zero waste by promoting recycling and donating to our charity partner."

This article originally appeared on Her.ie.

