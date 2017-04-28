Three Dublin Restaurants Are Introducing Gin Terraces This Summer - Cheers To That!

We got the inside scoop.

Nothing screams summer like sipping gin on a fab terrace in the sun.

This Friday will see the launch of the Tanqueray No. Ten Gin and Citrus Terraces in Angelina's, Roberta's and Sophie's.

These three stunning Dublin bars have a deadly space for it so it's sure to be a winner.

The terraces will be transformed into floral gardens and some tasty cocktails will be on offer as well as the classic G&T. The cocktails have really interesting combinations and flavours such as Aloé Vera and Quinoa and Clementine and Apple.

You can enjoy one of these fab drinks by the canal:

A post shared by Angelinas (@angelinasdublin) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

In the heart of the city in Temple Bar:

A post shared by Robertasdublin (@robertasdublin) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:54am PDT

Or looking out on one of the best views of Dublin City:

A post shared by Sophie's Dublin (@sophiesdublin) on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

Whatever your pick, this is a deadly thing to check out before the summer's up.

No better way to spend an evening watching the sun set over the city.

We've been Ginfluenced.

See you there?

