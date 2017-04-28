Recipes Drinks Explore Dublin What's On

Three Dublin Restaurants Are Introducing Gin Terraces This Summer - Cheers To That!

We got the inside scoop.

Pjimage 6

Nothing screams summer like sipping gin on a fab terrace in the sun.

This Friday will see the launch of the Tanqueray No. Ten Gin and Citrus Terraces in Angelina's, Roberta's and Sophie's.

These three stunning Dublin bars have a deadly space for it so it's sure to be a winner.

The terraces will be transformed into floral gardens and some tasty cocktails will be on offer as well as the classic G&T. The cocktails have really interesting combinations and flavours such as Aloé Vera and Quinoa and Clementine and Apple.

Pr6

You can enjoy one of these fab drinks by the canal:

A post shared by Angelinas (@angelinasdublin) on

In the heart of the city in Temple Bar:

Or looking out on one of the best views of Dublin City:

Whatever your pick, this is a deadly thing to check out before the summer's up.

No better way to spend an evening watching the sun set over the city.

We've been Ginfluenced.

See you there?

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Three Dublin Restaurants Are Introducing Gin Terraces This Summer - Cheers To That!
