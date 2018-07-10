To Celebrate Their Second Birthday This Coffee Shop Are Giving Out Free Coffee
There's only one thing better than coffee - Free coffee
We love birthday celebrations, especially when there's a party.
Shoe Lane Coffee on Tara Street turn two today and as a result they're giving out free coffees.
YAS.
But there's a catch!
To avail of one of these beauties, you have to roll the dice.
We love a good gamble.
Shoe Lane Coffee is an artisan coffee shop that serves tasty single origin coffee from Full Circle, stocks healthy snacks and has seriously cool décor that makes you feel like you're actually in an old-timey shoe cobblers.
Oh, and they open at 6.30am for all you early-bird commuters.
Congrats to them for hitting the two year mark!
