To Celebrate Their Second Birthday This Coffee Shop Are Giving Out Free Coffee

There's only one thing better than coffee - Free coffee

We love birthday celebrations, especially when there's a party.

Shoe Lane Coffee on Tara Street turn two today and as a result they're giving out free coffees.

YAS.

But there's a catch!

To avail of one of these beauties, you have to roll the dice.

We love a good gamble.

A post shared by Shoe Lane Coffee (@shoelanecoffee) on Jul 9, 2018 at 11:54pm PDT

Shoe Lane Coffee is an artisan coffee shop that serves tasty single origin coffee from Full Circle, stocks healthy snacks and has seriously cool décor that makes you feel like you're actually in an old-timey shoe cobblers.

Oh, and they open at 6.30am for all you early-bird commuters.

Congrats to them for hitting the two year mark!

Header image: @shoelanecoffee

READ MORE: I Was The Target Of Bloggers Unveiled For 24 Hours - Here's What It's REALLY Like

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here