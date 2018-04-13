Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month

Together For Yes has announced that it will be holding a fundraising concert at the Olympia Theatre featuring a host of big names.

Set to take place on Wednesday May 2, the line-up includes Mary Black, The Strypes, James Vincent McMorrow, Le Galaxie and a whole lot more.

So excited to officially announce a very special fundraiser - Repeal Project presents Together for Yes! This line up speaks for itself and there is more to be announced - get your tickets before they’re gone! #together4yes https://t.co/OQabnC7hGa pic.twitter.com/qrvqBYKQBx — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) April 13, 2018

More acts are going to be announced in due course. Tickets start at €28 and can be purchased here.

