Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month

Plenty of big names in the line-up...

Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 12 25 08

Together For Yes has announced that it will be holding a fundraising concert at the Olympia Theatre featuring a host of big names. 

Set to take place on Wednesday May 2, the line-up includes Mary Black, The Strypes, James Vincent McMorrow, Le Galaxie and a whole lot more. 

More acts are going to be announced in due course. Tickets start at €28 and can be purchased here

together for yes Repeal Fundraiser
