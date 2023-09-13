Our top 15 picks for Culture Night in Dublin 2023 that aren't sold out yet

From art exhibitions, to roller blading.

We couldn't possibly outline all the events this Culture Night, of which there are over 300, but we've given it a good go, picking our top 15 events we think you need to check out. These events have a little of everything, music, performance, art, and of course, a whole heap of culture.

Better news yet, they either don't require booking, or aren't sold out yet (at the time of writing), so you can officially add them to your line up for Dublin Culture Night.

Cuppa for Climate with Friends of the Earth

Environmental NGO Friends of the Earth invites you to join this event, to bring people together, to talk about climate action in a friendly and informal way, and to cultivate a space of community and solidarity.

Secure your slot HERE.

Location:

Third Space

When:

Time slots between 6:30pm and 10:30pm

Viking Legacy Trails

At Viking Legacy Trails, you will walk through time with your Warrior Guide and learn tons about this exciting period in the city's history; from a small Gaelic settlement to the bustling Viking riverside town of Dyflin to what grew to become the amazing city of Dublin that we have today.

You can book in your slot HERE.

Location:

Chez Max, Palace Street

When:

Various time slots on Friday 22nd September

The Bretzel Bakery - A Tasty Tour

Following the success of last year’s Culture Night event, the Bretzel Bakery is back with a food experience to evolve their story and delight your taste buds.

There is no booking required for this event.

Location:

Lennox Street

When:

6pm - 8:30pm

Digital Hub Flea Market

We Love Markets are hosting one of their class markets for Dublin Culture Night, hosting over 60 eclectic stalls, showcasing a mixture of local design, collectables, arts and crafts, music, food trucks, artisan food, and a ton more.

Location:

Digital Hub

When:

4pm - 9pm

Roller Disco at Central Plaza

Central Plaza welcomes Dublin's first ever outdoor roller disco for Culture Night 2023. Slots are quickly booking up, with just one time slot available, so don't stall if you'd love to go.

Secure your tickets HERE.

Location:

Central Plaza

When:

9:30pm

'Story of the Earth' Exhibition

The ‘Story of the Earth’ exhibition highlights the geological evolution of the planet, with displays of rocks, minerals and fossils.

Location:

Unit 24 Trinity Technology and Enterprise Campus

When:

4pm - 9:30pm

West African Drumming and Dance Performances

Experience the spirit of West African drumming African Dance Centre at Mash House and share an evening of story-telling, music and dance.

There is no booking required for these performances.

Location:

Distillery Court

When:

5:30pm - 9pm

Mandala Making Workshop

At this mandala making workshop (mandala meaning circle) you will spend an hour learning how to make your own mandala. You can bring along any natural found objects such as flowers, leaves, pebbles, etc, that you would like to incorporate into your design.

No booking is required for this event.

Location:

Dublin Buddhist Centre, James Joyce Street

When:

Various times on Friday 22nd

Bike Disco

Light up your bike and join the Bike Disco this Culture Night where we'll pedal our way into the night with funky tunes from our Bike DJ.

This free 5km cycle is open to all ages, abilities & bike types - the route will be completely car-free so this is a great opportunity for anyone with a bike to take part.

This a free event, but you need to reserve a spot HERE.

Location:

Phoenix Park

When:

8pm

The Rise Of Pop Culture In Ireland

Brian McMahon and Sinead Kenny from Brandnewretro.ie are excited to present this talk on the belated rise of pop culture in Ireland from the 1960s to 1980s. This informative yet amusing talk uses original magazines and artefacts from the 1950s to 80s to accompany the talk.

Location:

The Circular

When:

5pm - 12:30am

40 Years of Music Photography

Eddie Mallin and Peter O’Doherty are both Dublin-born artists who have photographed iconic and local musicians in various parts of Ireland. For the first time, they are exhibiting together and are looking forward to welcoming the public on Culture Night to this famous and last of the original cafés, Brick Alley Café.

There is no booking required for this event.

Location:

Brick Alley cafe, Essex Street East

When:

6pm - 9pm

Lego Exhibition

As part of the Culture Night celebrations in Blanchardstown Library, there will be a Lego Exhibition from the Irish Lego User Group. Lego enthusiasts can see some recognisable buildings and other magnificent structures depicted in this family friendly event.

Location:

Blanchardstown Library

When:

5:30pm - 9:30pm

Seamus Heaney: Listen Now Again Exhibition

Seamus Heaney: Listen Now Again is a National Library of Ireland exhibition that celebrates the life and work of one of Ireland's most prolific poets. The exhibition draws on the National Library’s extensive archive of Heaney documents to bring the visitor on a multi-sensory journey from the poet’s origins through his remarkable career.

Booking is not required for this event.

Location:

National Library, Westmoreland Street

When:

5pm - 9pm (last entry at 8:30pm)

Atelier Pops Exhibition

Join Atelier Pops for the closing night of ‘Grit between my teeth’, a group exhibition featuring Irish and International artists, curated by Stephen Burke.

This exciting group exhibition celebrates the raw, untamed soul of the city and its inhabitants.

Location:

Unit 5, Charlemont Square

When:

4pm - 8pm

Bang Bike Mobile DJs

Kicking off with a disco set from 8pm-10pm at Central Plaza for Dublin’s first ever outdoor roller disco, then peddling on down to Capel Street for a night of classic techno from 10:30pm-12am, get ready to lose yourself in the music, as the Bang Bike’s DJs infectious energy and impeccable track selection keep you grooving all night long.

Location:

Various

When:

8pm - 12am

