Our top 5 food picks for Bloom 2023

Whether you have a green thumb or not.

Bloom 2023 is almost upon us, with a wonderful line up of gardening and horticulture events. But Bloom is so much more than just a gardening festival, with class entertainment and food trucks present as well, and well worth a visit, whether you have a green thumb or not.

Plus this June bank holiday is set to be a scorcher, so spending it in Phoenix Park, surrounded by live entertainment, beautiful scenery, and food and drink trucks sounds like the ideal way of spending the long weekend.

We've gone to the trouble of checking out what food trucks are making an appearance at Bloom this year, and narrowed it down to our top five picks.

Our top food picks at Bloom 2023

1. The Salty Buoy

The location of the Salty Buoy food truck changes up on the regular, but we know for a fact it'll spend Thursday 1st June to Monday 5th June at Bord Bia Bloom Festival. Home of fish kievs and lobster brioche rolls, Niall Sabongi's food truck is definitely up there as one of our top food picks for this year's festivities.

Advertisement

2. Los Chicanos

If tacos are as much your thing as they are ours (who doesn't have a thing for tacos, let's be real) then Los Chicanos is the food truck you'll want to flock to. This food truck are always on the move, travelling from festival to festival and their first summer stop off is Bloom 2023.

For simple but tasty tacos, make sure you check out Los Chicanos.

3. Bahay

Ever since Bahay's plans to open a brick and mortar restaurant fell through, we've been eager to get our hands on their delicious dishes at any festival we can. They said that they would be focusing on their pop ups when they decided to pull out of opening in Dublin 15, so we have no doubt their menu for Bloom will be sensational.

In particular the steak sandwich, pictured below, is high on our priority list, but honestly we'd eat anything that Bahay whipped up.

Advertisement

4. Ten 10

For all your coffee, acai bowl, and toastie needs, Ten 10 will be whipping all three up at Bloom Festival this long weekend. The sunshine is set to stick around, so think about how nice a refreshing fruit-filled acai bowl would taste with the beautifully decorated Phoenix Park as a back drop over the next couple of days. Immaculate vibes.

5. Ciao Cannoli

For a little something sweet, it's got to be Ciao Cannoli. These sweet Italian rolls are the perfect dessert morsel to enjoy after you've enjoyed some tacos, steak sambos, or toasties (or all of the above).

Catch them over by the 'Funky Food Fleet' area.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram / Los Chicanos & Ten 10 Coffee

READ ON:

- 3 new openers, a pub sale and a food festival to be aware of in Dublin this week

- Shaka Poké say aloha to new premises on Baggot Street

- Everything you need to know if you're heading to Longitude in Marlay Park this summer