  • 'Ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans' coming to Dublin venue tonight

'Ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans' coming to Dublin venue tonight

By Darragh Murphy

February 15, 2020 at 3:01pm

You still have time to get a late Valentine's Day present for the Bruce Springsteen fan in your life.

A Bruce Springsteen-dedicated club night is coming to Dublin tonight and it sounds like a must for all fans of The Boss in the capital.

Hungry Heart Dublin takes place this evening in the Button Factory, with some tickets still available. Tickets are available online right up until doors open tonight and a handful will be available to buy on the door.

The night out has been designed by Springsteen blogger Hannah from Burgers and Bruce, Thom from Pizza Pilgrims and Jon from RedLine.

It's essentially one massive Bruce party in a nightclub, featuring some of Springsteen's biggest hits and rarer tracks. The below video sums up what you can expect from the event; which has dates currently scheduled for Belfast, Manchester and Leeds as well as Dublin.

The event listing reads: "The bumper to bumper Springsteen session is a joyful marathon run of Bruce’s epic back catalogue – niche versions, live concert tracks, big album hits… if you’ve want it, they’ve got it.

"Leave your inhibitions at the door and get ready for the most liberating, feel-good night of your life… Hungry Heart is the ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans, and the world’s only Bruce Springsteen-dedicated club night!"

The night will play into the wee hours, with the official times announced as between 11pm and 3am.

Tickets vary between €12 and €14, and they can be purchased here.

