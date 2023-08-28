Una Healy announced to appear in this year's Panto as the Fairy Queen

In spirit, if not in body.

Una Healy has been announced as the Fairy Queen for this year's Panto, the 25th Anniversary show run, Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk.

Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick of panto.ie made the announcement today and confirmed the show would take to the stage at new home of Panto; The National Stadium.

Speaking today about her latest gig, Una Healy said being offered such a vital part in the show is “really special” and that she is “so excited”.

"I was blown away by Alan and Karl's Panto when we went recently,” The Saturdays star said.

“My cheeks were sore from laughing at Sammy Sausages and the hysterical Buffy. My kids are delighted I'll be in it as they still say funny lines from it around the house.

“Every girl wants to be a Panto fairy and The National Stadium is a perfect Panto venue. To be in their 25th anniversary Panto is also really special.

“You don't get to 25 unless you're bloomin' good. I am so excited, oh yes I am."

Una's role will be filmed in advance of the show in order to capture the essence of the ethereal fairy.

She will join Alan Hughes, Rob Murphy (as Buffy), Johnny Ward and Conor Clear, who have already been announced for this year's Panto. This hilarious show will once again be produced and written by Karl Broderick.

Speaking about this year’s show, Karl said: "I'm delighted to have Una as part of our 25th Panto. She's such a talent and has great warmth; plus she's very funny. I am very excited to work with the pop icon that is Una Healy.

“She's very enthusiastic and I love that. I've created a magical role especially for her and she will look spectacular.”

To celebrate their 25th Panto, they have included 25 hundred tickets at the special price of €25 for Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk which are on sale now at www.panto.ie.

This article originally appeared on Her Family

Header images via Instagram / Una Healy

