A Very Peculiar Hendricks Event Will Be Taking Place In Cafe En Seine

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt since I moved to Dublin it’s that locals love the extravagant.

Two fancy brands, Hendricks and Cafe En Seine are taking that to a whole new level as they partner to celebrate World Cucumber Day.

The Curious Cucumber Hatchery will be taking residency in the popular Dublin bar from May 30th and is said to be the brand’s most surreal and expansive experience yet.

The Hatchery takes the Hendrick’s signature quirkiness and performance art and combines it with a bespoke food and cocktail menu developed by Stephen Gibson, Executive Head Chef of Café en Seine.

It will open its doors to the public for an unusual celebration of the cucumber from May 30th to June 3rd.

Expect interactive theatre and performance while being guided through the varied life stages of the cucumber and showcase an exquisite appreciation of the peculiar green gourd.

The event will also include a giant bird cage where you can enjoy a tipple in, a walking bar and cocktail creators.

Speaking on the partnership, Laura Hallinan, Senior Brand Manager, Hendrick’s Gin, said:

“Hendrick’s continues to be at the forefront of the gin revolution in Ireland, so we’re both elated and honoured to partner with one of the country’s most iconic venues. Partnering with Cafe en Seine has allowed us to truly realise our vision, bringing our most stunning and opulent experience yet to our Irish curiosity-seekers. We’re excited to show our appreciation for the cucumber in true Hendrick’s style, while providing our guests with a delightfully odd and unconventional evening like no other.”

This sounds unreal!

See you there.