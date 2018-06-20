What's On

The Wellington Weekender Is Returning This Friday With David Kitt

There's gonna be a whiskey tasting too

Workmans

The Wellington Weekender is back again this year with a stomping line-up.

The music, food and drink festival takes places in the Workman’s Club, Bison Bar & BBQ and WOW Burgers and will see performances from superb artists this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, David Kitt will be taking to the stage at the Main Venue in The Workman's.

On Saturday, BellX1 lead singer Paul Noonan will be in conversation with journalist Jim Carroll in the afternoon.

You'll be able to peruse the Flea Market on the first floor.

Booka Brass Band will keep the party going on the main stage on Saturday night and DJ Eddie Temple Morris will be on the decks in the Liquor Rooms.

Comedian Fred Cooke will keep the audience laughing in The Workman's on Sunday.

Bison Bar will also be holding whiskey tastings with over 150 whiskeys to try over the weekend.

Hungry festival-goers can choose from BBQ and burgers by Bison Bar and Wow Burger.

The best bit? All the events are FREE. More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub

Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

