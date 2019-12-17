When is Dublin's winter solstice celebration? Time, venue, attractions and more

The annual winter solstice takes place this week meaning you'll soon notice the days getting a bit longer again.

To mark the occasion, Dubliners will once again get a chance to celebrate at the annual Winter Solstice Celebration at the TU Dublin Grangegorman campus.

This year is the 10th edition of the annual event and it promises to be even bigger and better than ever before. Read on to find out everything you need to know about this year's City Of Dublin Winter Solstice Celebration.

When is the City Of Dublin Winter Solstice Celebration?

The 2019 City Of Dublin Winter Solstice Celebration takes place on Friday December 20 from 4pm until 6.30pm.

Where is it being held?

The event will take place at Rathdown House on TU Dublin's Grangegorman Campus.

What are the themes?

This years’ festival themes are Legends of the Great Birth and the environment.

What will be going on?

Presented by Smashing Times and Slí An Chroí, there will be plenty to keep attendees entertained and the schedule is as follows:

Fáilte welcome room 4-6pm: Live music from songwriter Hilary Bow as well as face-painting and a children's reading corner. Tea, coffee and snacks will be available for the grown-ups.

Legends of the Great Birth Céilí Dancing and Storytelling Performance, 4-6pm:

Featuring the Brian Boru Céilí band

Winter solstice storytelling performance 4pm and 5pm (two performances):

Storytelling artist Gemma McGowan will delight children with classic tales such as Twas The Night Before Christmas, How The Fox Stole Solstice and The Children Of Lir

The Gathering Space 4-6pm:

Celebrate the environment with stalls presented by Friends of the Earth, ECO-UNESCO and Concern Ireland. There's also the chance to get up close and personal with a real Irish Wolfhound, the national dog of Ireland.

How do I get to Grangegorman campus?

TU Dublin's Grangegorman campus is served by the Luas red line as well as Dublin Bus routes 39a and 46a.

Are the festivities limited to Friday?

Absolutely not. On Saturday, December 21 there will be a 'next day' event at Smithfield Square. More details will be announced on the Slí an Chroí Facebook page.