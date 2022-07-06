Whispering Angel opens new rosé garden at Café en Seine

By Katy Thornton

July 6, 2022 at 12:00pm

This is what dreams are made of.

 

Is this what Lizzie Maguire was singing about? Probably not, but if the shoe fits, right? Whispering Angel, the trendiest rosé about, has teamed up with Café en Seine to open a stylish new terrace known as the Rosé Garden. This new spot will be open for all of July, from midday to midnight, the perfect setting for some rosé on a hot day. Who needs to be in Provence to enjoy the Whispering Angel experience?

Image via Hive Agency

 

Whispering Angel is renowned for its "delicate aromas of lavender, rosehip, strawberries, cherries and cloves" and the new rosé garden at Café en Seine aims to complement that. The terrace will be complete with "stunning floral pieces, picture-perfect detailing and pastel palettes" to pair with the rosé. So transformed will the space be that you will hardly believe you're still in Dublin.

As well as the floral decor there will also be a Whispering Angel wings photo op; perfect for the Instagram feed. Café en Seine's food menu will also pair perfectly with the rosé on offer, whether you join them for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Sound like a bit of you? Then getting booking. Rosé is the vino of the summer season after all.

Header image via Hive Agency

