Wild Lights is coming back to Dublin Zoo this year!

Planning for Christmas comes around earlier every year, and it's time to start booking. The highly anticipated Wild Lights event is returning to Dublin Zoo for the Christmas period and we're well excited for it.

Visitors will experience some of the world's most spectacular views from all around the globe through the event. Catch a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower or explore the pyramids at this beautiful around the world lights show.

The event runs from the 28th October to the 9th January, so there's plenty of time to go and see it. Throughout November, Wild Lights will be open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening from 5-10pm. In December and January it will be open daily from 4-9pm.

Adult tickets cost €22, student tickets €19, and children tickets €18. You can book via the website here.

Header image via Dublin Zoo

