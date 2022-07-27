WIN: Plan your next adventure with a €700 voucher for Big Style Watersports in Mayo and Dublin

Ready for your next adventure? This incredible prize will help you plan the ultimate getaway...

Nothing says summer quite like a trip to the coast, to enjoy an exciting weekend away with your pals.

Whether it's a jam-packed itinerary of exciting watersports and activities or a relaxing evening in with some tasty food and refreshing pints, a last minute adventure with your pals is sure to help you create a load of amazing memories this summer.

And if you're looking to plan a trip that combines all of the above, we've got the perfect prize for you...

Rockshore are giving you the chance to WIN a €700 voucher for Big Style, to help you and your mates organise the ultimate adventure trip this summer.

As one of Rockshore's adventure partners, Big Style offers exciting watersports and activities in Mayo and Dublin, the perfect way to see out the summer with your pals.

The voucher will cover all of the exciting activities and experiences Big Style offers in Mayo and Dublin, including paddle boarding, surfing, hiking and yoga. You can even make a full weekend out of your trip by staying overnight at their Atlantic Lodge in Achill.

Whether you opt for a coastal adventure in Achill or a sea escape to Dún Laoghaire, it really is the perfect prize for anyone looking to squeeze in one more weekend away before summer comes to an end.

And if you're not lucky enough to win, don't worry! You and your friends can still enjoy an exciting weekend away, as Rockshore are running several epic All Out Summer adventures over the next few months, which will be available to book throughout the summer. More on that HERE.

To find out more about All Out Summer, head to the Rockshore Instagram page

