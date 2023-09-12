Wonderlights Malahide is back for Christmas 2023 with a magical new theme

Everyone knows you have to plan for Christmas in September.

The heatwave is on the way out, and nothing spells the beginning of the colder months than the return of Wonderlights at Malahide for Christmas 2023.

Wonderlights is a multi-sensory, 2km outdoor trail, that captures the imagination and safely transports ticket holders into a world of wonder. An international team of talented creatives have curated this year’s spectacular new show, with the theme of 'The Magic of Winter.'

Now in its fourth year, guests will be immersed in a world where nature awakens in vibrant hues, and light dances in harmony with the darkness. This dazzling and highly accessible sensory walk promises to captivate all ages, making it the perfect outing for everyone, no matter your age.

With the integration of new technology, Wonderlights 2023 offers new areas to explore, providing engaging and entertaining experiences. 'The Magic of Winter' would not be complete without a visit to the Festive Lights and the Woodland Village where a selection of food vendors will offer delicious hot food, treats, and winter warmers for visitors to get sustenance from.

With each child's ticket will include an interactive wristband this year. Reacting to the environment, these bands ensure every child is an active part of the adventure.

Environmentally friendly and energy efficient

Light shows such as these can spark concern for those worried about energy, and Wonderlights collaborates closely with Malahide Castle's grounds team to elevate the beauty of the woodland spaces and preserve the parklands' essence, opting to be powered with hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO). Widely recognised as one of the most environmentally friendly fuel alternatives, HVO reduces CO2 emissions by an impressive 90%. In alignment with this commitment to sustainability, all lighting fixtures utilise the most energy-efficient bulbs currently on the market.

Wonderlights ‘The Magic of Winter’ runs from the 10th November 2022 until the 2nd January 2023 at Malahide Castle. Entry times are every 15 minutes from 5pm - 8pm.

Tickets officially go on sale for Wonderlights Malahide on Wednesday September 13th. They cost from €22 for adults, from €20.50 for children, from €18.50 for students and OAPs, with those under 2 able to attend for free.

Sign up for priority is now open to avail of exclusive first access, discounts, competitions, and more.

