Taking Up A New Hobby For 2019? Here's Seven Fun Workshops And Classes In Dublin

The start of a new year is the perfect opportunity to try something new or improve your skills.

Whether it's a new language or a knitting class, it's a great way to start off a brand new year.

There are tonnes of classes in and around Dublin to choose from, here are just some of my favourites:

1. Flower Arranging

I attended my very first flower arranging workshop last year and I found it so therapeutic as well as a very social event.

The Crate is one of my favourite Dublin flower companies and they're masters when it comes to flowers. Owners Steph and Claire host a number of workshops around Dublin during the year and they're well worth it.

The best thing about flower arranging is you don't need to spend two or three classes stressing about how long it's taking you to learn it - you can pretty much grasp it on the first go.

At the end of the workshop, your bouquet will be beautifully packaged up to take home to adorn proudly on your kitchen table, or pass on as a special gift to a loved one.

2. Photography

We all want a slick Instagram feed, right?

Trying out a photography class with one of Dublin's top Instagrammers is a sure way to improve it, plus you'll get to see the stunning city in all its glory.

Freddy from Raw Dublin has started taking regular classes, you'll find his Instagram here.

3. Ukulele Classes

Have you always wanted to pick up a musical instrument? Now is your chance!

Ukulele is pretty easy to get the hang of and it's got such a lovely sound to it.

Ukulele Tuesday's occur every week at 8pm upstairs in the Stag's Head. All abilities are welcome and it's just a feel-good vibe all round.

4. Swing Dance

Swing dance is in for 2019, you've heard it here first.

Owners of Boogie Beat Swing, James and Clare teach various styles of Swing Dancing in Dublin and have the longest-running Lindy Hop and Swing Classes in Ireland.



It's only €10 to attend and it's sure to put a pep in your step.

5. Drawing Dublin

Follow Dublin artist Heather around the beautiful city we call home and brush up on your sketching skills.

Heather will share her passion for drawing along with her local knowledge of the culture, history and art of Dublin.

This is a unique opportunity to practice a skill and learn about the many sculptures dotted around Dublin. As you draw you will learn about the subject of the statue - whether it is Constance Markievicz or Oscar Wilde.

By the end, you'll have a notebook full of drawings and lots of new stories about Dublin's community, culture & history.

Each participant will be given a sketchbook & pencil and will also have access to a whole host of other materials such as oil pastels, charcoal, pens & ink.

To learn more click here.

6. Metalwork

Learn how to make your very own sterling silver ring from scratch.

You will have an expert tutor to guide you along the way as you size it, shape it and design it how you would like. I love this idea as this is something you'll have forever or something you could pass on to someone special.

It's the ultimate souvenir for remembering 2019.



Click here to book.

7. Make Kombucha

Trying to get on that health buzz for 2019? Why not make your own Kombucha?

This delicious energy-boosting drink is good for your gut. It's actually easy and inexpensive to successfully brew your own at home and the satisfaction of a new hobby will make it even better.

During this 90-minute workshop you will sample a few different kinds of kombucha accompanied by a healthy snack and you'll learn how to make it yourself.

You will be given your own scoby and an illustrated step-by-step guide explaining all the essentials and recipes.

Click here to learn more.

