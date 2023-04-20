A world class cocktail festival is coming to Dublin next month

Cheers to that.

Summer is fast approaching next month, and it's looking to be a great few weeks for Dublin events. From Thursday 4th to Saturday 6th May, a world class cocktail festival is landing in Ireland for the first time, taking place at cult favourite restaurants and bars across the country.

This festival is a celebration of all things food and drink, with a final taking place on Monday 8th May.

So what can you expect from a World Class Cocktail Festival? There's a Tanqueray tasting taking place at House on Leeson Street Lower where attendees are invited to indulge in a set menu of expertly crafted cocktails.

At Bovinity on Capel Street, Ketel One will host a sustainability led cocktail and food pairing experience aimed at zero waste, while whiskey connoisseurs will delight in an immersive experience of whiskey tastings and cocktails hosted in the Roe & Co Distillery in The Liberties.

Advertisement

Guest appearances are also on the cards for Dublin bars over the course of the event. World Champion Bartender, Adrián Michalčík, will be showcasing a broad mix of cocktails at 9 Below in Dublin, as well as Cask in Cork. On the other end of the Liffey, BAR 1661, Ireland's Bar of the Year 2022, will experience their very own guest appearances. At both events locals will be able to sample drinks from the best bartenders in the world.

For those looking to see this year’s Irish World Class finalists in action, guests can delight in a delicious Ron Zacapa rum and dessert pairing experience in partnership with an Irish chocolatier in Three Storey on St Stephen's Green, as well as locations nationwide such as Paladar, Cork and The Merchant, Belfast.

There will also be a Ketel One Bloody Mary brunch in Nolita.

Keep an eye on their website for more news on the upcoming festival; you can check out all the participating bars there.

Advertisement

Header images via Hive Agency via Aimee O'Driscoll

READ ON:

- The Mother Pride Block Party is making a comeback this June

- The parmesan espresso martini is the latest trend gripping the internet - would you try it?

Advertisement

- 'A true gentleman' - Owner of landmark Dalkey pub passes away aged 95