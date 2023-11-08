World’s biggest culture summit to arrive in Dublin this month

The summit will place a focus on the importance of culture as an integral part of sustainable cities.

Dublin City Council (DCC) and United Cities and Local Government (UCLG) are hosting the world's biggest culture summit, kicking off on November 28th.

Across four days, 500 delegates and 100+ speakers from all over the world will gather to discuss the importance of culture, and how it's an integral part of sustainable cities.

The Culture Summit is the main meeting point at a global level of cities, local governments and organisations calling for the inclusion of culture as a dedicated Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in future global agendas for development.

The correlation between wellbeing, good health and active cultural activities

DCC Chief Executive Richard Shakespeare said this of the Culture Summit:

"Our hosting of the UCLG Culture Summit is testament to Dublin’s work in ensuring culture is at the centre of sustainable development. I’m especially looking forward to hearing about how other cities are achieving similar. We can all learn from these examples, which is the evidence that demonstrates the need for an SDG dedicated to culture."

Topics that will be up for discussion during the summit include Capitals of Culture working together; Culture, Climate and Eco Transitions; Keys To Gender Equality In Cultural Policies; Localising the SDGs with culture; High Impact Partnerships For Cultural Rights; and Culture, Health and Wellbeing; delegates will hear scientific evidence that shows the correlation between wellbeing, good health and active cultural activities.

If you're hoping to register, you can do so here.

