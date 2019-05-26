Nine Deadly Festivals Taking Place In Dublin City This Summer

Festival season is well and truly here.

Sometimes, I’m not feeling the long car ride and soggy tent vibe and I crave my own hot shower and bed at the end of the festivities.

Thankfully, this summer there’s a rake of incredible festivals taking place across the city.

Here are some of the best festivals taking place in Dublin city this summer:

1. Wine And Cheese – 8 August

The Wine and Cheese Festival is now in its second year and this time around it’s found a much bigger location at the Iveagh Gardens.

Over 6,000 people attended the festival’s debut at Eatyard last March, so no doubt this year’s edition is gonna be even bigger and better.

It’s taking place from Thursday, August 8 to Sunday 11 at the Iveagh Gardens and tickets are between €16 and €20 plus booking fee, which are on sale now.

2. Forbidden Fruit – 1 June

The Dublin festival we’ve all been waiting for is back again for its ninth year of fun, frolics and a f*cking great music.

You can’t beat the buzz of a festival over a Bank Holiday weekend, especially when it’s right on your doorstep. Forbidden Fruit has really knocked it out of the park this year with the line-up too.

3. Pride – 20 June

Watch the city turn rainbow.

Pride is one of the biggest free events in the country.

It’s a celebration of diversity and inclusion. On the day. 7,000 people from over 150 different groups with floats and marching bands and colourful costumes and lots and lots of noise will lead out the Parade.

There will be an entire week-long celebration with glitter, glamour and great tunes across the city.

4. Bloomsday – 11 June

The Bloomsday Festival is a celebration of James Joyce’s famous work Ulysses.

The first Bloomsday in Dublin took place in 1954 and it’s still going today. It has Festival has developed into a colourful and diverse celebration with street carnivals and theatre.

5. Longitude – 5 July

You don’t have to travel far for this one as it’s just a hop, skip and a jump out to Marlay Park. They’ve got a whopper lineup this year which sees Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and ASAP Rocky, so it’s looking like it’ll be a good one.

6. Beatyard – 3 August

Three days of outstanding musical and comedy acts from home and abroad mean that there really is nowhere else to be throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend. Throw in amazing food and interactive workshops galore and Beatyard has all the makings of the best weekend of the summer.

7. Bloom – 30 May

The beloved five day event which showcases the best of Ireland’s horticulture and food industry is coming back to Phoenix Park this summer and we are buzzzzzzin’ like some very happy bees.

Bloom offers a great out for all the family featuring arts, crafts, music, food and drink as well as talks, debates, workshops and live cookery demonstrations with some of Ireland’s best loved chefs.

8. Taste Of Dublin – 13 June

Foodies, this one’s for you.

An entire weekend of incredible food, cooking masterclasses and the most creative dishes, of course there’s lots to taste as well.

“Taste of Dublin is a four-day gastronomic experience that brings so many styles of food and experiences together. It really is the ultimate food lover’s playground!” commented Taste of Dublin Managing Director, Avril Bannerton.

“But it’s not just all play, Taste of Dublin aims to educate and inspire through masterclasses and specialised workshops where you really learn exciting cooking skills and tips. Discovering more in-depth knowledge of what you’re passionate about as a food lover is the reason Taste of Dublin attracts such a wide audience,” she added.

9. The Big Grill – 15 August

Europe’s biggest BBQ & Craft Beer festival is coming back to Ballsbridge as pitmasters from Ireland, the UK and beyond descend on Herbert Park with a mouthwatering blend of tastes, smells and flavours.

The festival celebrates the art of cooking with fire and smoke with over 20,000 visitors who will smell, taste, discover and learn about all kinds of barbecuing, grilling, smoking, vegetables, meats, delicacies and drinks over the course of the four days.