Yoga Disco Is Now A Thing And It’s Taking Place In Dublin

No, this is not a joke.

Some genius has come up with the idea of doing yoga disco. Two things that really shouldn’t go together but, here we are.

The idea behind it is to be less restricted and have a bit more fun than usual yoga.

The guys behind Bingo Loco are leading this and they’ve said that ‘It’s simple, don’t take yourself, the yoga or the disco too seriously. It’s about moving, grooving, meeting new people’.

You do a warm up to some dancing, then head into some movements before finishing with more disco dancing.

I think it sounds extremely fun and all levels are welcome.

It’s taking place tonight and next Wednesday in Opium and you can find more details and book tickets here.