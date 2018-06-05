Food and Drink Explore Dublin What's On

You Can Now Drink Whiskey And Eat Cheese Every Month In This Deadly Dublin Bar

Cheers!

Screen Shot 2018 06 26 At 12 15 18

There's only one thing better than a few scoops - A few scoops paired with delish cheese!

If you're looking for a date night with a difference or maybe just a fun night out with friends, this event is ideal.

Time to enjoy some of Ireland's finest delicacies - Whiskey and cheese.

On the fourth Thursday of every month, there will be a Whiskey & Cheese Tasting night in Drop Dead Twice.

Is there any better pairing?

Drop Dead Twice on Francis Street is Dublin's only BYOC (Bring Your Own Cocktail) bar, which means you bring your own spirit and they whip up a range of cocktails using it.

The interior is also pretty unique and the artwork adorning Drop Dead Twice's walls draws inspiration from 1950s americana, heavily influenced by Saul Bass, who was responsible for hundreds of iconic movie posters.

It's a seriously cool spot that's guaranteed to impress your mates.

The Whiskey And Cheese Tasting Series starts this week and is sure to BRIE a treat.

Bottoms up!

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

