You Can Now Experience The Croke Park Skyline Tour Through Augmented Reality

See the sights of Dublin in a brand new way

The Ericsson Skyline Tour is one of the best experiences for thrill seekers in Dublin.

If climbing on the roof of one of Dublin's largest stadiums seems like your thing, you're going to love this.

A new augmented reality app of the Ericsson Skyliune Tour has been released today. The app is free to download on any smartphone and brings some of Dublin's iconic landmarks and buildings to life.

The app was developed for the GAA Museum and is designed to enhance the experience of visitors. You can download the app in advance and use it during the Skyline Tour.

It offers panoramic city views, insights into Dublin’s celebrated landmarks, as well as access to Ireland’s official highest open viewing platform!

Speaking at the launch of the app, GAA Museum Director Niamh McCoy said:

“One of the most popular features of the app is the chance to take photos of the landmarks, including the Daniel O’Connell Tower at Glasnevin, the GPO and Spire... You can even take a picture of your tour companions beside the sites, so we are really looking forward to seeing how this is imaginatively interpreted by our visitors to Croke Park over the next few months!”

Sounds like a lot of fun.

We can't wait to give it a go!

