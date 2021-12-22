Michael's to open second restaurant in south side location

By Fiona Frawley

December 22, 2021 at 9:51am

It's a good day for south Dublin foodies.

Earlier this morning, Michael's, the beloved steak and seafood restaurant in Mount Merrion, confirmed they'd be opening a second branch, not far away in Blackrock Village.

In a post on Instagram sharing the news, the Michael's team wrote:

I’ve always watched in awe at how quickly Blackrock became a culinary oasis, it’s a special place full of wonderful innovative people and they’ve led the way and done lots of amazing things.

So we’re delighted to join our incredibly talented hospitality comrades as their new neighbours & we look forward to building up relationships with you all.

In the post shared this morning, the Michael's team also say they reached out to other eateries in the area to let them know their plan, and that they were all "incredibly welcoming and helpful". 

It's also clear that Michael's are thinking ahead to a world of outdoor dining, and a sheltered terrace will be a priority for their new seaside location:

We plan to provide a beautiful shelter from the elements for when you’re enjoying a seafood platter & glass of wine, whatever the weather decides to do.

Chefs Nick Munier and Jules Mahon will lead the team at the new location, which is still in the early stages of development.

The news comes following Michael's decision to close their Mount Merrion restaurant tomorrow (23rd) for two weeks, after which they'll return to zero contact Click & Collect throughout January.

Header image via Instagram/michaels_dublin

READ NEXT: "We're completely wrecked" Hang Dai Chinese to close doors until restrictions ease

