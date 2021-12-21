"We're completely wrecked" Hang Dai Chinese to close doors until restrictions ease

This comes amid the surge in Coronavirus cases, as well as the 8pm curfew on indoor hospitality.

What appears to be a new trend amongst the hospitality sector is devastating for staff and customers alike. Hugo's Restaurant took to Twitter to announce they would shut their doors from Christmas Eve until such a time when restrictions could ease. Now Hang Dai Chinese on Camden Street have announced on Instagram they have closed from Sunday and will keep an eye on restrictions before reopening.

In a candid Instagram caption they explained their reasoning. They state that "our busiest time is in the evening so closing at 8pm just doesn’t work for us" and they apologise to anyone who had reservations in place. However, they were clear that this didn't come to this decision just in light of the curfew.

"Covid seems to be everywhere at the moment and we’ve been so lucky that it hasn’t become a major issue in Hang Dai. This has been down to some real hard work by our team. Sticking to the measures that were put in place hasn’t been easy; sanitising, masks, vaccines, daily antigens, covid passes, id’s, social distancing and so on. It’s been a very safe place to visit but it does feel that it will only be a matter of time before it gets in the door."

The caption also showed that the staff are "completely wrecked" and need a break after an incredibly trying 21 months of this pandemic. "Give us a hurdle and we jumped it," the caption states. While they intend to jump this hurdle too, the staff need some deserved time off. Though indoor dining will remain closed for the forseeable future, they will return to takeaway services from the 7th January. Hawker, the pop up food truck, will also make a comeback, with some Hang Dai faves and new dishes on the menu.

Hang Dai plans to reopen when restrictions ease.

Header image via Instagram/hangdaichinese

