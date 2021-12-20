New restrictions force Dublin restaurant to close until "we can trade properly"

Hugo's Restaurant hopes to reopen in February, or whenever the latest restrictions are lifted.

With the onset of new restrictions, hospitality has some more difficult decisions to make. While the sector hasn't closed down completely, the 8pm curfew on indoors events, pubs, and restaurants will have a severe effect on these premises. Hugo's Restaurant on Merrion Row took to Twitter to announce they will be closing on Christmas Eve in light of the new restrictions.

💔💔Devastated to have made the very difficult decision to close our beloved Hugo’s after lunch on Xmas Eve until February, OR when restrictions are lifted & we can trade properly. The entire broken-hearted Hugo’s family want to thank you for your overwhelming support xx#Hugos❤️ pic.twitter.com/6iPrekRSMm — Hugo's Restaurant (@hugosrest) December 18, 2021

They will remain closed until February, or such a time when restrictions ease, and they are able to trade normally again. Currently the 8pm curfew remains in place until the 30th January.

Their staff is "devastated" by this "difficult decision" and they thanked their loyal customers for all their "overwhelming support".

Fans of the restaurant will be crushed by this news. Hugo's is known for its focus on great ingredients. Their website states:

"We have a huge bias towards locally sourced ingredients (organic where possible) and a dedication to fresh and imaginative food. The kitchen is a keen and innovative team who are eager to prepare for you the very best ingredients which Ireland has to offer."

Hugo's opens from 12pm and will close at 8pm from today in line with government guidelines. Get in there if you can before Christmas Eve to enjoy their beautiful food and atmosphere.

Header image via Instagram/hugosrest

READ ON: Taoiseach confirms 8pm curfew for bars and restaurants from Sunday