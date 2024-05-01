Search icon

01st May 2024

Dublin hotel named 19th in the top 20 best hotels in Europe

lovindublin

The top two on the list were both Turkish hotels

An Irish hotel has ranked within the top 20 best in Europe according to Tripadvisor.

In the website’s Travelers’ Choice Awards, The Merrion Hotel in Dublin ranked 19th on the list of top 25 Best of the Best hotels in Europe.

According to the website, the Best of the Best title celebrates the “highest level of excellence in travel” and is awarded to “those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period”.

Out of the website’s 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieved this milestone.

The Merrion, a luxury five-star hotel in the capital’s city centre, is described as “a charming place in Dublin with historical and artistic touches. You’ll find luxurious accommodations, including spacious bathrooms and attention to detail.”

The website adds that “the hotel’s elegant vibe, incredible art collection, and professional staff set it apart.”

Coming first and second on the Best of the Best list were Turkish hotels the Voyage Belek Golf And Spa and the Romance Istanbul Hotel, respectively, followed in third by the Corpo Santo Lisbon Historical Hotel in Portugal.

Irish hotel named in top 20 best in Europe

Irish hotels also got their own top 25 list, with The Merrion also topping that.

The Merrion has a 5.0 rating on the hugely-popular travel website after 4,868 reviews.

The 142-bedroom and suite hotel also boasts a 2-star Michelin restaurant, Patrick Guilbaud, as well as The Cellar Bar, The Garden Room, and the intimate No. 23 Cocktail Bar.

The Killarney Park in Kerry and Harvey’s Point in Donegal ranked second and third on the list respectively, with Adare Manor in Limerick and The Mont in Dublin placing fourth and fifth.

Here is the full list of the remaining top 25 hotels in Ireland, according to the Tripadvisor Traveller Awards:

  • Dromoland Castle Hotel, Co Clare.
  • Hayfield Manor Hotel, Co Cork.
  • Muckross Park Hotel and Spa, Co Kerry.
  • Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Co Kerry.
  • Hyatt Centric The Liberties, Dublin.
  • Herbert Park Hotel and Park Residence, Dublin.
  • Intercontinental, Dublin.
  • The Imperial Hotel, Co Cork.
  • Granville Hotel, Co Waterford.
  • Clontarf Castle Hotel, Dublin.
  • College Green Hotel, Dublin.
  • Shandon Hotel and Spa, Co Donegal.
  • Cashel Palace Hotel, Co Tipperary.
  • The Rose Hotel, Co Kerry.
  • Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa, Co Cork.
  • The Green Hotel, Dublin.
  • Talbot Hotel, Co Wexford.
  • Mill Park Hotel, Co Donegal.
  • Meadowlands Hotel, Co Kerry.
  • Cork International Hotel, Co Cork.

This article was written by Simon Kelly and originally featured on Joe.ie.

READ ON: McGregor's planning permission to turn Howth's Waterside Pub into a hotel rejected

Topics:

Hotel

