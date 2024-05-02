Search icon

Closures

02nd May 2024

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

lovindublin

The bagel-makers are closing the gap

Just when we thought the bagel craze was finally hitting Dublin, one of the foremost bagel makers has announced they will be shutting up shop. Since 2021 Ben Heather and Jack Hitchcock have been slinging bagels and encouraging customers to get their hole (their tagline) from a converted shipping container in Baldoyle before it moved to beside Clarke City Arms pub in Stoneybatter. For many, the creatively named bagels sourced from Cork’s Fitzgerald’s Family Bakery kept a lot of people going through lockdown.

Fans will be delighted to know that this is by “no means the end of Outcasts” instead it’s the “beginning of a new chapter for us”. With the team announcing plans to team up with 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 and the famous Rafa, a master barista for over 10 years, to bring “something totally fresh” Dublin City streets. While it’s all a bit vague at the minute, the team have signalled that the saunas currently installed in the outdoor area of their Stoneybatter are a part of the “expansion plan”.



The team will be having one last Outcast bagel hurrah this bank holiday weekend, before they shut up shop.

In a social media post, the team said, “We want to thank everyone who supported us these past few years in Baldoyle and Stoneybatter! To all of the staff who slung a hole through the hatch, we love you. Our iconic bagels like the Spudi-udi-dopalicious, The Big Boi and our So fresh and so cream were made possible by the love you all showed for them!”

Stay tuned to their Instagram for updates on this exciting new venture, we are only buzzing to find out what it is in the coming weeks!

READ ON: Northside bar offering free pints to Leinster Fans with a BT bag in tow

Topics:

bagels dublin,outcasts bagels

RELATED ARTICLES

5 of the best spots for a bagel in Dublin

bagels dublin

5 of the best spots for a bagel in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Bagel experts Outcasts to relocate and reopen at D7 pub yard

outcasts

Bagel experts Outcasts to relocate and reopen at D7 pub yard

By Katy Thornton

Add this Baldoyle bagel spot to your list

bagels dublin

Add this Baldoyle bagel spot to your list

By Fiona Frawley

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Popular Asian restaurant closed on Capel Street with space already available to rent

gushi restaurant dublin

Popular Asian restaurant closed on Capel Street with space already available to rent

By Katy Thornton

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

the chalk venue

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

By Katy Thornton

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

dublin pub closed

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

By lovindublin

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

By Katy Thornton

Hugely popular Italian restaurant announces closure in Rathmines

Hugely popular Italian restaurant announces closure in Rathmines

By Katy Thornton

Fade Street restaurant ‘reluctantly’ closed after almost a decade in business

Fade Street restaurant ‘reluctantly’ closed after almost a decade in business

By Katy Thornton

Una Bakery Review: A new weekend pilgrimage has entered the chat

Bakery

Una Bakery Review: A new weekend pilgrimage has entered the chat

By lovindublin

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

dublin walks

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

By lovindublin

Two ‘state of the art’ Irish-themed rollercoasters set to land at Emerald Park

Emerald park

Two ‘state of the art’ Irish-themed rollercoasters set to land at Emerald Park

By lovindublin

17 of the best traditional pubs in Dublin

17 of the best traditional pubs in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Dublin hotel named 19th in the top 20 best hotels in Europe

Hotel

Dublin hotel named 19th in the top 20 best hotels in Europe

By lovindublin

Northside bar offering free pints to Leinster Fans with a BT bag in tow

Northside bar offering free pints to Leinster Fans with a BT bag in tow

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

9 things to do in Dublin over the May bank holiday weekend

9 things to do in Dublin over the May bank holiday weekend

By lovindublin

12 of the best tasting menus in Dublin for that special occasion dinner

dublin restaurants tasting menus

12 of the best tasting menus in Dublin for that special occasion dinner

By lovindublin

16 Dublin spots where you can go for food and a boogie

dublin spots for food and a boogie

16 Dublin spots where you can go for food and a boogie

By lovindublin

McGregor’s planning permission to turn Howth’s Waterside Pub into a hotel rejected

hotel planning

McGregor’s planning permission to turn Howth’s Waterside Pub into a hotel rejected

By lovindublin

Dog-friendly açaí bowls, cones and lemonade hit Bray seafront as the historic kiosk rolls with the times

acai bowl

Dog-friendly açaí bowls, cones and lemonade hit Bray seafront as the historic kiosk rolls with the times

By lovindublin

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

Dublin

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Load more stories