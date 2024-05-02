Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

The bagel-makers are closing the gap

Just when we thought the bagel craze was finally hitting Dublin, one of the foremost bagel makers has announced they will be shutting up shop. Since 2021 Ben Heather and Jack Hitchcock have been slinging bagels and encouraging customers to get their hole (their tagline) from a converted shipping container in Baldoyle before it moved to beside Clarke City Arms pub in Stoneybatter. For many, the creatively named bagels sourced from Cork’s Fitzgerald’s Family Bakery kept a lot of people going through lockdown.

Fans will be delighted to know that this is by “no means the end of Outcasts” instead it’s the “beginning of a new chapter for us”. With the team announcing plans to team up with 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 and the famous Rafa, a master barista for over 10 years, to bring “something totally fresh” Dublin City streets. While it’s all a bit vague at the minute, the team have signalled that the saunas currently installed in the outdoor area of their Stoneybatter are a part of the “expansion plan”.





The team will be having one last Outcast bagel hurrah this bank holiday weekend, before they shut up shop.



In a social media post, the team said, “We want to thank everyone who supported us these past few years in Baldoyle and Stoneybatter! To all of the staff who slung a hole through the hatch, we love you. Our iconic bagels like the Spudi-udi-dopalicious, The Big Boi and our So fresh and so cream were made possible by the love you all showed for them!”

Stay tuned to their Instagram for updates on this exciting new venture, we are only buzzing to find out what it is in the coming weeks!

