Islandbridge café Storyboard announces closure with immediate effect

"We consider ourselves part of the community and that is why this is the saddest goodbye".

Just a week into 2024 Dublin 8 is losing a staple of its thriving café scene - Storyboard of Islandbridge has announced its closure with immediate effect.

Known for serving locally roasted, speciality brews alongside melty toasties and comforting brunch dishes, Storyboard has been a go-to for Kilmainham dwellers for almost a decade. It's also always been a popular stop-off for those visiting IMMA, Kilmainham Gaol or the War Memorial Gardens.

Announcing the closure on Instagram, the Storyboard team wrote:

"It is with profound sadness that we officially announce the permanent closure of Storyboard, effective immediately.After seven years of hard work, a lot of stories have permeated our little coffee shop. "Thank you to all our customers for this amazing year. We consider ourselves part of the community and that is why this is the saddest goodbye. "In the past two years Storyboard have gone through some changes, in our coffee and food service. But the most important change was our relationship with all of you. Thank you for coming to us looking for a good moment and a warm welcome".

Café regulars and others on the Dublin hospitality scene have taken to the comments section to express their commiserations, with one person questioning whether the closure had "anything to do with CQ (Clancy Quay) putting up rent". However, Storyboard responded confirming "this is not CQ fault".

The post concludes with a suggestion that "we may see each other again, but in a different shape".

Here's hoping we haven't seen the last of the Storyboard team.

Header image via Instagram/storyboard_d8

