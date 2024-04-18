Search icon

18th Apr 2024

Big Grill Europe’s biggest BBQ and food festival announce first expansion outside of Ireland

Emily Mullen

Get smoking

Dublin’s foremost food festival Big Grill, has announced they will be bringing their smoke show across the Irish Sea. To celebrate its 10 year anniversary, organiser Andy Noonan will be bringing the festival to the award-winning Five Points Brewing Company in Hackney, East London on the 8th-9th of June.

Promising two days of live fire cooking and entertainment this year. With a lineup of some of the biggest names in Irish and international BBQ-in from hometown names like Bahay, Mark Moriarty, Melissa McCabe, Jordan Bailey and Fingal Ferguson to talent like Robin Gill, Budgie Montoya, Mark O’Brien, Neil Rankin, Curtis Bell and Martin Anderson of From The Ashes BBQ and many, many more.

Showcasing the best of Irish drinks, Dave Mulligan from Bar 1661 and a number of brilliant Irish breweries will also be making the journey from around Ireland to Hackney for the occasion. Local legends Rascals, Galway Bay Brewery and The White Hag will join the team at Five Points Brewing Company to serve up their award-winning craft beers, combining the best of British brewing traditions with the Irish craft beer movement.

Big Grill Festival Director Andy Noonan has never been one to shy away from curating an ambitious food festival weekend and in just ten years, he and his team, have grown Big Grill Dublin from just five restaurants and 10,000 visitors in 2014 to now hosting in excess of 20 Irish and international restaurants, 60 kings and queens of the grill from around the world on a variety of live stages and over 20,000 people in attendance. Andy is delighted to bring BigGrill to London for its debut this summer. 

“We have always had international aspirations for Big Grill so what better way to celebrate a milestone birthday than to bring the festival to a world class food destination like London. There’s always been a wonderful culinary corridor between both countries with some of the hottest talent from each working, learning and innovating together. We want to bring some of that creativity and magic to Big Grill London this June, hosting an incredible food festival weekend that not only treats Londoners and visitors to the most delicious BBQ dishes washed down with the best selection of drinks, but also inspires everyone to embrace the world of BBQ and huge versatility that comes with cooking over live fire.”

Ed Mason, Managing Director at The Five Points Brewing Company adds “I’m thrilled to host the Big Grill Festival for its first time outside of Ireland, here at Five Points. I love what they do and it’s great that Five Points and From The Ashes are a part of it. We look forward to welcoming our friends at Big Grill over, along with the brilliant line up of chefs who will be joining us over the festival”.

Big Grill London will be open daily for the following sessions: 

  • 12pm to 4.30pm and from 5.30pm to 10pm (over 18’s only) on Saturday 8th June
  • 12pm to 8pm on Sunday 9th June.   

General Admission tickets £50 plus booking fee – entry includes 4 hero dishes, head over to the Big Grill site for more info.

READ ON: Irish hospitality is in crisis- but can it be helped?

