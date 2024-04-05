4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

All the hospitality headlines you might’ve missed recently.

It’s been another busy few weeks for hospitality, with the news of two openers to get excited about on the horizon, and two that have already opened their doors to customers, slotting in nicely to the Dublin restaurant scene.

Unfortunately this week’s list does detail two closures, the closing of two northside bars, one in operation for six years, and one trading for over four centuries.

If you haven’t been able to pay attention to the openers and closures of Dublin recently, not to worry – we’ve got them all down below.

Openers

Riggers D. Southside

Glasthule, more info here

Southsiders looking for a new lunch spot will be delighted to hear that one of Inchicore’s top foodie destinations, Riggers, are opening a new location in the summer in Glasthule. This new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and if it’s even half as charming as its hot pink counterpart in Dublin 8, then customers are in for a real treat.

The southside iteration of Riggers will launch in July 2024, so there’s plenty of time to get hyped up, and make the journey to their OG Inchicore location in the meantime.

Peggy’s on the Green

St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, more info here

Three Storey on Stephen’s Green is getting a rebrand after two years in business, becoming Peggy’s on the Green instead, a pop-up and unique concept they successfully trialled earlier in 2024.

Three Storey closed for good on Easter Sunday to pave the way for this new restaurant, which will see a fresh new menu, an extensive refurbishment, with the gorgeous sights of the green, and even an underground parlour bar.

Peggy’s on the Green officially opens on Thursday April 11th.

San Sab

Blackrock, more info here

Coming to you live with a bitta spicy Dublin food news to see you through the weekend – Drumcondra fave and undisputed spice bag royalty San Sab teased the opening of a new location earlier in the year on the south side of the city, and now it has finally opened in Blackrock.

San Sab offer a lot more than this takeaway staple, though. The neighbourhood spot is always bustling with people chowing down on dumplings, bao buns and pretty much anything else that’s dip-able into their famous spicy ginger sauce. We’re sure the people of Blackrock will soon jump on the hype that those in Drumcondra and Clontarf have been living for years now.

Toni

Bedford Row, Temple Bar, more info here

Temple Bar is no stranger to incredible Italian restaurants – Rosa Madre, Il Vicoletto, La Caverna, Pinocchio to name but a few – it might as well be Dublin’s very own Little Italy at this point – and they have just welcomed another.

Toni opened last month with crowd-pleasers like tagliatelle bolognese and seafood risotto, not to mention some more creative ventures like prawn and nduja pizza, all on a signature thin crispy base. Best of all, Toni make their pasta in-house and from scratch, so you know it’s going to be ultra fresh.

You can make a booking at Toni here.

Closures

Chalk Venue

Swords

Sad news for Dublin party people, as The Chalk Venue in Swords have taken to socials to announce that they have closed their doors for good after six years in business.

The North Dublin venue, established in 2017, was a go-to spot for live music, DJ sets, late bar hours, as well as screening sports, doing a range of typical pub grub like pizza and wings (as well as something called the burgerito, which is exactly what it sounds like) and a range of classic cocktails which all came in under the €10 mark (unheard of in this economy).

The Boot Inn

Millhead

The Boot Inn, a pub located near Dublin Airport that is over 430 years old, has reportedly closed down – much to the sadness of its patrons. Located behind the airport, the pub had been said to be one of the capital’s oldest due to its current building being built all the way back in 1593.

Recently, the bar had been singled out on TikTok as a great spot for a pint due to its close proximity to Dublin Airport and its impressive views of the runway. Despite being beloved, however, reports have emerged that The Boot Inn has shut its doors.

Heard of anymore Dublin openers or closures you think we need to be aware of? Let us know at [email protected].

