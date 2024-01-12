Drumcondra fave San Sab teases opening of south side location

The biggest thing to happen to the Dublin food scene since Lyon's made teabags square again.

Coming to you live with a bitta spicy Dublin food news to see you through the weekend - Drumcondra fave and undisputed spice bag royalty San Sab have teased the opening of a new location, this time on the south side of the city.

Using the breakout meme format of 2024 - Selena Gomez whispering sweet, urgent nothings into Taylor Swift's ear at the Golden Globes, San Sab dropped the chilli-tinged bomb with the accompanying text - "San Sab are opening SOUTHSIDE!"

If you're local to Drumcondra you'll know that at any given time, you’ll find a conveyor belt of spice lovers outside the door of San Sab, patiently waiting to take home the coveted brown bags of deliciousness and devour them with vigour. You'd hardly blame them - it's previously been voted the best in Ireland, after all. ⁠

San Sab offer a lot more than this takeaway staple, though. The neighbourhood spot is always bustling with people chowing down on dumplings, bao buns and pretty much anything else that's dip-able into their famous spicy ginger sauce.

So far, a location or opening date for San Sab's southside is yet to be confirmed, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

Any guesses as to where they'll be popping up?

